What is an API gateway?

Beyond enabling organizations to route and balance API traffic more effectively, API gateways strengthen API management by helping:

Lower latency





API gateways can help optimize traffic routing and load balancing across backend services by managing API calls through a centralized entry point. Such measures help maintain low latency. API gateways use a variety of methods for API traffic management that use bandwidth more efficiently and improve the user experience.

One such method is rate limiting. Rate limiting policies specify the number of requests (a request quota) that a specific client can make to an API over specific period of time. This helps make sure that users have equal access to APIs and protects backend services from becoming overloaded with requests.

Request throttling is a type of limiting that regulates the rate of requests that is hitting a server. This prevents spikes and helps organizations maintain performance and stability.

API gateways can also perform dynamic load balancing by continuously monitoring traffic to backend services. An API gateway can determine the health of a server based on real-time metrics and adjust how it routes calls to backend services.



Increase security



APIs are vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. DDoS attacks overload servers with requests and malicious traffic, causing them to crash. An API gateway supports rate limiting and other techniques to help thwart DDoS attacks.



API gateways can also help secure APIs by monitoring API usage and providing traffic logs. Some API gateways also provide reports and analytics about the requests being made to any APIs in an organization’s infrastructure, enabling an organization to identify suspicious traffic before an attack happens.

API gateways not only assist in traffic management and provide a secure connection to APIs but can also be configured to provide API authentication and request authorization, reducing the vulnerability of an organization’s APIs. For example, API gateways are used to verify API keys when calls are received from a client before granting access to resources. For greater security, API gateways can be used in conjunction with tools such as web application firewalls (WAF), which monitor, filter and block malicious HTTP traffic.



Reduce complexity



API gateways centralize the flow of API calls, improving service visibility and discoverability. They also provide ways for APIs that use different protocols and data formats to communicate with each other.

Many web APIs use an architectural style called REST (representational state transfer, used in REST APIs), though other protocols, such as SOAP (simple object access protocol) and WebSocket APIs are also used. Whether it’s within an organization, or external calls directed at an organization’s internal APIs, it’s common to have APIs with various protocols and data formats that need to communicate with each other and request resources from the same backend services.

Manually converting each request would take an astronomical amount of time; API gateways help eliminate this problem by performing data and protocol translation, automatically translating requests and responses into the necessary format.

API gateways also make it easier for developers to iterate upon and deploy APIs because gateways can manage multiple versions of an API at the same time. Developers can then test multiple versions of an API against each other before deployment or maintain an instance of an older API version for specific use cases.



