Service-oriented architecture (SOA) is an enterprise-wide approach to software development of application components that takes advantage of reusable software components, or services. In SOA software architecture, each service is composed of the code and data integrations that are required to run a specific business function — for example, checking a customer’s credit, signing into a website or processing a mortgage application.

The service interfaces provide loose coupling, which means that they can be called with little or no knowledge of how the integration is implemented underneath. Because of this loose coupling and the way the services are published, development teams can save time by reusing components in other applications across the enterprise. This is both a benefit and a risk. As a result of the shared access to the enterprise service bus (ESB), if issues arise, it can also affect the other connected services.

XML data is a key ingredient for solutions that are based on SOA architecture. XML-based SOA applications can be used to build web services, for example.

SOA emerged in the late 1990s and represents an important stage in the evolution of application development and integration. Before SOA was an option, connecting a monolithic application to data or functions in another system required complex point-to-point integration that developers had to re-create for each new development project. Exposing those functions through SOA eliminates the need to recreate the deep integration every time.

SOA provides four different service types:

Functional services (that is, business services), which are critical for business applications. Enterprise services, which serve to implement functions. Application services, which are used to develop and deploy apps. Infrastructure services, which are instrumental for backend processes like security and authentication.

Each service consists of three components:

The interface, which defines how a service provider executes requests from a service consumer. The contract, which defines how the service provider and service consumer should interact. The implementation, which is the service code.

SOA services can be combined to create higher-level services and applications.