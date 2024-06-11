What is an API key?

An API, or application programming interface, is a set of rules or protocols that enable software applications to communicate with each other to exchange data, features and functionality. APIs give application owners a simple, secure way to make their application data and functions available to departments within their organization. Application owners can also share or market data and functions to business partners or third parties. APIs allow for the sharing of only the information necessary, keeping other internal system details hidden, which helps with system security.

Because APIs can provide access to sensitive data, it’s important that the API can validate that the application making the request is authorized to do so. Using API keys enables an application developer to authenticate the applications that are calling an API’s backend to ensure they are authorized to do so.

While API keys can be an aspect of making sure an enterprise’s APIs—and the data they handle—are secure, they are not a definitive API security solution. Notably, API keys are not as secure as authentication tokens or the OAuth (open authorization) protocol. These measures are better suited to authenticate specific human users, give organizations more granular control over access to the functions of a specific API and can be set to expire.

OAuth can be used with API keys or on their own. Sometimes an enterprise might use an API key for some users but use OAuth for other users. There are other methods of authenticating calls to an API, such as JSON Web Tokens (JWT), but they are not as commonly used.



API keys are still a useful aspect of API security, as they help organizations monitor calls to APIs and manage API consumption, increasing security and ensuring that these programs have adequate bandwidth.