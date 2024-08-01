PostgreSQL vs. MySQL: What’s the Difference?

Both PostgreSQL and MySQL rely on SQL (Structured Query Language), the standard language for interaction with management systems. SQL enables tables to be joined using a few lines of source code with a simple structure that most nontechnical employees can learn quickly.

With SQL, analysts do not need to know where the order table resides on disk, how to perform the lookup to find a specific order or how to connect the order and customer tables. The database compiles the query and figures out the correct data points.

Both MySQL and PostgreSQL support JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) to store and transport data, although PostgreSQL also supports JSONB, the binary version of JSON which eliminates duplication of keys and extraneous whitespace.

Both databases offer robust community support in addition to traditional support mechanisms.