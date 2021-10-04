What is event-driven architecture?

It enables teams to identify system events (basically any change or action that occurs within the system) and respond and react to them in real time (or near-real time).

The profusion of EDAs across cloud-native environments represents a significant shift away from traditional computational architectures—which focus on stockpiling static data in repositories like data lakes (as in service-oriented architectures)—toward a dynamic approach that tracks data as it traverses an architecture. Data is still valuable in an event-driven system, but EDAs emphasize the timely reaction to events, recognizing that the value of an event might diminish as time progresses.

In an event-driven architecture, event producers (like microservices, APIs and IoT devices) send real-time event notifications to event consumers that then activate specific processing routines. For instance, when Netflix releases a new original series, multiple EDA services wait on standby for the release notification, which triggers a cascade of updates to inform users.

One of the key advantages of an event-driven architecture is the decoupled relationship between front-end and back-end components, which allows systems to share information without knowing about each other. Producers can send events without knowing which consumer will receive them, and consumers can receive events without sending requests to producers. In other words, EDAs enable systems to work independently and process events asynchronously.

Modern, forward-thinking enterprises have vast digital footprints, and the real-time functionality of an event-driven system allows businesses to maintain operational readiness without idling and respond quickly to event broadcasts. As such, EDAs help enterprises automate a range of organizational processes—from optimizing supply chains to proactively identifying quality issues—and ultimately improve both their top and bottom lines.