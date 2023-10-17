1. They deliver accurate, real-time data you can depend on.

Businesses can’t afford to rely solely on historical data. Streams of business events provide users with a persistent, continuously updated record of their data, as it is being generated. Instead of waiting for data sets to accumulate over time or processing large amounts of data in batches, events provide the ability to perform data analysis in motion. This ensures that key events can be detected and acted upon before their usefulness expires.

IBM worked with Norsk Tipping to build a modern event-driven architecture that accelerated their data processing and delivered more responsive user services. By processing data in motion with IBM Event Automation, Norsk Tipping was able to analyze thousands of transactions from up to a million users at a rate 6x faster than before.

2. They are highly configurable, allowing you to define and detect scenarios unique to your business operations.

By processing multiple streams of events from different data sources, users can define and detect both simple and complex business scenarios. Joining, aggregating, filtering and transforming streams of events allows users to effectively paint a picture—describing patterns of events that make up a time-sensitive threat or opportunity. IBM has created an intuitive, low code tool designed to empower less technical stakeholders to work with business events and make better decisions, without having to write code or be an expert in SQL. This helps businesses quickly expand into new use cases and derive actionable insights that maximize revenue potential.

3. They go beyond insights, providing key triggers to drive intelligent automation.

Once users define a critical business situation, they can generate a new stream of events that reports anytime a particular scenario is detected. While this intelligence is already helpful to streamline operations and fuel smarter decisions, organizations can go a step further by activating automation. This could be to trigger process workflows, take decisions based on business rules or prompt digital workers to get more time back for things that matter. Event-driven solutions allow businesses to build more intelligent automations that respond to new trends, customer issues or competitive threats in the moments that matter most.

IBM provides a comprehensive suite of automation capabilities that help you benefit and act on event-driven intelligence. With products such as IBM Business Automation Workflow, IBM Operational Decision Manager and IBM watsonx Orchestrate, there are a wealth of possibilities on your journey to becoming an autonomous and event-driven enterprise.