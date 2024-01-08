Businesses often go on a journey that traverses several stages of maturity when they establish an EDA.

Stage 1—Tactical and project-based

To begin with, the potential is demonstrated in tactical projects that individual teams deliver. They often use Apache Kafka as an open technology and the de facto standard for accessing events from a various core systems and applications. This approach then enables them to build new responsive applications.

Stage 2—Broader adoption

Increased awareness across IT organizations leads to a transition to standardized methods of creating an event backbone that caters to both existing and new event-driven projects across multiple teams. This approach provides operational efficiency and the ability to create a solution that is resilient and scalable enough to support critical operations.

Stage 3—Socialization and management

An increase in adoption drives a need for better management of event socialization and exposure. Teams want more visibility and access to events so they can reuse and innovate on the work of others. The importance of events is elevated to be on par with application programming interface (API), with facilities to describe, advertise and discover events. Self-service access is provided to prevent approval bottlenecks, alongside facilities to retain proper controls over usage.

Stage 4 – Transformative business strategy

A broader range of users are able to access and process event streams to understand their relevance in a business context. They are able to combine event topics to identify patterns or aggregates to analyze trends and detect anomalies. Event triggers are used to automate workflows or decisions, allowing businesses to generate notifications so appropriate actions can be taken as swiftly as situations are detected.

IBM® created a composable set of capabilities to support you wherever you are on this event-driven adoption journey. Built on the best open source technologies, each capability emphasizes scalability and designed for flexibility and compatibility with an entire ecosystem for connectivity, analytics, processing and more. Whether you are starting from scratch or looking to take the next step, IBM can help extend and add value to what you already have.