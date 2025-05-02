The 2025 Guide to AI Agents

In this comprehensive guide, you will find a collection of AI agent-related content such as educational explainers, hands-on tutorials, podcast episodes and much more.

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools. AI agents can encompass a wide range of functionalities beyond natural language processing including decision-making, problem-solving, interacting with external environments and executing actions.