AI agents in healthcare

AI agents signal a structural shift in how healthcare work is organized and run. Instead of supporting isolated tasks, they can plan, coordinate and act across clinical, operational and administrative workflows. This transition shifts how value is created in healthcare, moving organizations away from fragmented processes toward more integrated and adaptive systems.

Their growing role reflects the increasing complexity of modern healthcare. Health and wellness systems must expand data volumes, workforce shortages and rising expectations for access and quality. As AI in healthcare continues to mature, AI agents help scale clinical decision-making and execution beyond human capacity, making them especially important as demand for care continues to outpace available resources.

AI agents also challenge long-standing assumptions about professional roles and accountability. As they take on more autonomous responsibilities, clinicians and administrators must rethink how they supervise, trust and collaborate with software systems. More than half of healthcare executives (53%) say that cybersecurity and patient data protection are their greatest challenges.2 AI-driven actions influence patient outcomes, raising important questions about oversight and responsibility and shaping how widely these systems are adopted.

AI agents are also accelerating the pace of healthcare innovation. By generating insights, coordinating tasks and learning over time, they shorten the gap between identifying a problem and acting on it. While this dynamic can speed improvement, it also increases the risk of misalignment with clinical standards or organizational readiness, making governance and change management essential.

AI agents put pressure on healthcare systems to evolve. They reveal gaps in processes, skills and leadership that must be addressed for adoption to succeed. Whether AI agents deliver lasting value will depend less on the technology itself and more on how healthcare organizations adapt their people, structures and norms.