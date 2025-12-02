What is a goal-based agent?

There is nothing to say that an agentic system cannot “mix and match” agent types, with each agent tailored to the complexity of the problem at hand. For instance, one can imagine an example from healthcare: a hospital that employs not just goal-based agents to execute workflows, but also agents of the four other types examined.

At the simplest level, a reflex agent named Vitals Monitor might simply monitor the vital signs of all patients. Its specific objective is to trigger an alarm if a patient’s heart rate, say, dips below a certain level—the better to alert a doctor or nurse for human intervention. Such an agent can rely on simple if/then algorithms.

One level up, a model-based reflex agent named Inventory Agent might manage inventory of medicines and supplies for the hospital. It maintains an inner model of current inventory, historical usage patterns and response times of supply chain partners, the better to streamline refill orders.

Third, a higher-level goal-based agent called Discharge Planner might work backwards from the simple binary goal of patient discharge. It would rely on preprogrammed strategies and decision trees, while also considering future states, to coordinate labs, medicines and specialist sign-offs—including all requisite subtasks. If a step is delayed, its planning module can re-run, formulating a new plan. (The goal-based agent, like most of these agents, is likely to be fine-tuned on a large language model.)

Fourth, a utility-based agent called a Bed Assignment Optimizer might assign patients to various rooms, while trying to maximize safety, satisfaction and throughput. Since it must manage multiple goods and complex tradeoffs, the agent works with a utility function, assessing variables like contagiousness, staffing levels, and illness severity.

Fifth and at the highest level, a learning agent called an Intake Assistant employs machine learning, seeking patterns from past experiences in order to improve triage questions, flag high-risk patients and reduce redundant steps. Unlike lower-level agents, this learning agent must continually evaluate evolving data sets, seeking deep patterns that might be invisible to humans.

The five agents work together as a set of virtual assistants to solve complex problems. With the proper orchestration, as well as integration of various capabilities from natural language processing (NLP) and generative AI to computer vision and API tool calls, the multi-agent system is simple where it needs to be simple, complex where it needs to be complex.