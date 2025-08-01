Can AI decision-making emulate human reasoning?

One thing researchers know for sure is that AI technologies can emulate the decision-making capabilities of humans with increasing fidelity. A recent study in Nature1 demonstrated that a large language model (LLM) can be fine-tuned to make decisions similar to most humans. After training the model on a set of historical data from 160 psychological studies (comprising over 10 million individual decisions), the researchers then exposed the model to new problems and found that it made the same decisions as humans more often than previous cognitive models. The study authors conclude that their model, which they named “Centaur” after the mythical hybrid beast, can be “used to improve our understanding of human decision-making.”

Understanding human decision-making is one thing; guiding, supplanting or augmenting it is another. A burgeoning field of research has taken that question up in recent years, stretching back to before the launch of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools led to widespread AI adoption.

“AI decision making,” so-called, may be too broad a term to be useful. In most cases that have been trialed, AI systems have offered decision support, with human oversight and human judgment reigning supreme. In such cases, AI performs data analysis and provides a recommendation, helping to streamline the process of arriving at an informed, data-driven decision.