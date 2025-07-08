When a human is involved in approving or overriding AI outputs, responsibility doesn’t rest solely on the model or its developers.

Some decisions require ethical reasoning that may be beyond the capabilities of a model. For example, an algorithmic hiring platform’s recommendations might disadvantage certain historically marginalized groups. While ML models have made major strides over the last few years in their ability to incorporate nuance in their reasoning, sometimes human oversight is still the best approach. HITL allows humans, who have better understanding of norms, cultural context and ethical gray areas, to pause or override automated outputs in the event of complex dilemmas.

A human-in-the-loop approach can provide a record of why a decision was overturned with an audit trail that supports transparency and external reviews. This documentation allows for more robust legal defense, compliance auditing and internal accountability reviews.

Some AI regulations mandate certain levels of HITL. For example, the EU AI Act’s Article 14 says that “High-risk AI systems shall be designed and developed in such a way, including with appropriate human-machine interface tools, that they can be effectively overseen by natural persons during the period in which they are in use.”

According to the regulation, this oversight should prevent or minimize risks to health, safety or fundamental rights, with methods including manual operation, intervention, overriding and real-time monitoring. The humans involved must be “competent” to do so, understanding the system’s capabilities and limitations, trained in its proper use and with authority to intervene when necessary. This oversight is intended to encourage the avoidance of harm and proper functioning.