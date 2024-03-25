What is reinforcement learning?

Literature often contrasts reinforcement learning with supervised and unsupervised learning. Supervised learning uses manually labeled data to produce predictions or classifications. Unsupervised learning aims to uncover and learn hidden patterns from unlabeled data. In contrast to supervised learning, reinforcement learning does not use labeled examples of correct or incorrect behavior. But reinforcement learning also differs from unsupervised learning in that reinforcement learning learns by trial-and-error and reward function rather than by extracting information of hidden patterns.2

Supervised and unsupervised learning methods assume each record of input data is independent of other records in the dataset but that each record actualizes a common underlying data distribution model. These methods learn to predict with model performance measured according to prediction accuracy maximization.

By contrast, reinforcement learning learns to act. It assumes input data to be interdependent tuples—i.e. an ordered sequence of data—organized as state-action-reward. Many applications of reinforcement learning algorithms aim to mimic real-world biological learning methods through positive reinforcement.

Note that, although the two are not often compared in literature, reinforcement learning is distinct from self-supervised learning as well. The latter is a form of unsupervised learning that uses pseudo labels derived from unlabeled training data as a ground truth to measure model accuracy. Reinforcement learning, however, does not produce pseudo labels or measure against a ground truth—it is not a classification method but an action learner. The two have been combined however with promising results.3