Artificial intelligence (AI) workflow is the process of using AI-powered technologies and products to streamline tasks and activities within an organization.

Recent advancements in AI-powered apps and tools and AI models have created new opportunities for businesses to improve how they handle workflows. As organizations embrace digital transformation, AI-driven workflows, powered by automation platforms and advanced templates eliminate inefficiencies caused by manual tasks and improve the partner, employee and customer experience.

An IBM Institute for Business Value report found 92% of executives agreed that their organization’s workflows would be digitized and willuse AI-enabled automation by 2025.

According to Vanson Bourne (link resides outside of IBM.com)1 80% of organizations currently pursue the goal of end-to-end automation of as many business processes as possible.



AI-powered workflows become a critical step in enhancing key business operations, enhancing the work of their employees and improving the bottom line.