What is predictive maintenance?

Maintenance strategies and maturity depend on factors such as asset and replacement cost, criticality of asset, usage patterns and impact of failure on safety, environment, operations, finance, and public image. Predictive maintenance is one of three leading maintenance strategies that are used by businesses. The others are reactive maintenance, which fixes failures when they occur, and preventive maintenance, which relies on a predefined maintenance schedule to identify faults.

Because predictive maintenance is proactive it enhances preventive maintenance by providing continuous insights on the actual condition of the equipment. Rather than relying on the expected condition of the equipment based on a historical baseline. With predictive maintenance corrective maintenance is only carried out only when there is a need to do so, and so avoids incurring unnecessary maintenance costs and machine downtime.

Predictive maintenance uses time series historical and failure data to predict the future potential health of equipment and so anticipate problems in advance. This enables businesses to optimize maintenance scheduling and improve reliability.

Predictive maintenance also differs from preventive maintenance in the diversity and breadth of real-time data that is used in monitoring the equipment. Various condition monitoring techniques such as sound (ultrasonic acoustics), temperature (thermal), lubrication (oil, fluids) and vibration analysis can identify anomalies and provide advance warnings of potential problems. A rising temperature in a component, for example, might indicate airflow blockages or wear and tear. Unusual vibrations might indicate misalignment of moving parts. Changes in sound can provide early warnings of defects that can’t be picked up by the human ear.