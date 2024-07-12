Published: 12 July 2024
Contributor: Keith O'Brien, Amanda Downie
AI for sales is the process in which organizations use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their sales operation.
AI is an increasingly powerful tool for organizations to use across all departments, including marketing and HR. It helps sales teams better identify leads, keep prospects warm and close sales, while moving people through the sales funnel quicker. AI-driven sales teams are likely to outperform those who do not use these AI sales technologies.
Creating AI-powered sales teams speeds up decision-making, driving more value to the organization. Sales leaders are among the most vocal advocates for the use of AI. It is especially helpful in B2B sales scenarios where sales cycles are a bit longer and costs of goods or services are often higher. Organizations are helping their sales enablement by encouraging AI use throughout the sales process.
Explore three things CEOs need to know and three things they need to do now to apply marketing to generative AI.
Subscribe to the Think Newsletter
There are several key AI technologies that enhance sales strategy.
These are technologies that converse with users. They use machine learning and natural language processing to mimic human interactions and speak with customers by using multiple languages. Conversational AI can help sales organizations provide more recommendations to users, potentially identifying cross-sell opportunities.
This is another AI technology that uses machine learning and neural networks. Computer vision instructs computers and systems to identify insights from digital images, videos and other visual inputs.
This approach takes historical first-party data and industry data to better understand what is likely to happen in the future. AI superpowers organizations’ ability to conduct predictive analytics and forecasting, making more accurate decisions about where sales growth will come from and what resources are needed to meet future sales goals.
Generative AI is a huge tool for sales professionals. It can power several key use cases that salespeople use to augment their jobs or organizations deploy to interact directly with customers. Generative AI can serve as a real-time copilot for sales representatives looking to improve how quickly they can close deals. Salespeople can ask generative AI for answers to tricky questions from prospects.
Many sales teams are beginning to use generative AI to help with content associated with lead generation outreach. AI content creation can take the content of a white paper and draft a sample blog post, social media post and email. A salesperson can then review to ensure that everything is accurate. It can also create many variations of source material, providing opportunities to try out different pieces of content for different audiences.
Creating content faster with more personalized messages gives both sales and marketing teams more opportunities to reach important prospects with content that will resonate with them.
There are several AI sales tools that can provide value, many of which are part of sales technology integrations.
AI can supercharge how CRM tools store information and make it available for sales professionals. It can parse customer data to improve the taxonomy and organization of content. AI can improve CRM data by appending industries and titles to individuals in the database by scanning information on the web. It can help sales organizations in other ways. if an organization publishes a piece of content about the insurance industry, AI can identify all relevant parties in the organization’s database and create a list to whom representatives can send the content.
AI-driven automation can eliminate many time-consuming and repetitive tasks and accelerate workflows. Sales AI tools often use algorithms to automate sales operations, like adding information from customer calls and emails to a CRM database. AI can also streamline several key follow-ups to prospects after a sales call. It can send relevant materials, draft and send a follow-up message and remind sales representatives when they need to call the prospect back.
These tools help sales representatives better manage their time by answering simple questions from customers. Organizations use virtual agent technology, which combines natural language processing, intelligent search and robotic process automation (RPA), to power chatbots. Chatbots engage with users to answer questions and provide suggestions. It can also help those sales representatives have more productive conversations with prospects by collecting important data from chat transcripts. While chatbots have been around for some time, the addition of AI makes them smarter and more efficient.
There are several use cases that explain why organizations are using AI in their sales activities to improve sales performance like sales conversion rates and other key metrics.
There are a range of benefits for using AI in sales.
While every organization is different, there are some key guardrails that every organization should follow.
Organizations must use AI responsibly to protect important customer data and to avoid potential misuse. Building AI into their systems requires organizations to include the legal and IT teams to create the right system to use AI the right way.
Organizations have several options for how they use AI and what specific tools they use. They can choose to partner with third parties or try to build their own systems. The IT team should get involved at the beginning of the process and drive strategic decisions on which technologies the organization will use and where.
Sales professionals need to learn how to use the tools to their benefit. Therefore, organizations should invest in training to educate the workforce on how to use AI to augment their jobs and grow their pipelines.
Using AI requires executives to make several important decisions, allocate their human resources appropriately and identify where to make investments. The entire organization needs to align around how to adopt and master AI.
Enable your sales team to unlock their full potential.
Improve customer experiences, boost lead generation and drive ecommerce with powerful AI assistants.
Reimagine how you work with AI for business.
Create a new launchpad for top-line growth and experience-led sales that fosters ongoing loyalty.
Transform your business and unlock innovation with IBM and Salesforce.
Drive top-line revenue and enhance productivity with a 360-degree view of sales activity.
Explore how generative AI and automation can give you back more time and lighten your workload.
Avid Solutions uses IBM watsonx Orchestrate to improve employee and customer happiness.
See watsonx Assistant in action on Lendyr.
Audi leverages data with IBM Cloud® Consulting to optimize user journeys and create the best customer experience.
Camping World drives a reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant.
Helping CEOs think holistically about their approach to generative AI—and manage the rapid change it is driving—with a series of targeted, research-backed guides to generative AI.
IBM watsonx Assistant helps organizations provide better customer experiences with an AI chatbot that understands the language of the business, connects to existing customer care systems, and deploys anywhere with enterprise security and scalability. watsonx Assistant automates repetitive tasks and uses machine learning to resolve customer support issues quickly and efficiently.