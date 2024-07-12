Generative AI is a huge tool for sales professionals. It can power several key use cases that salespeople use to augment their jobs or organizations deploy to interact directly with customers. Generative AI can serve as a real-time copilot for sales representatives looking to improve how quickly they can close deals. Salespeople can ask generative AI for answers to tricky questions from prospects.

Many sales teams are beginning to use generative AI to help with content associated with lead generation outreach. AI content creation can take the content of a white paper and draft a sample blog post, social media post and email. A salesperson can then review to ensure that everything is accurate. It can also create many variations of source material, providing opportunities to try out different pieces of content for different audiences.

Creating content faster with more personalized messages gives both sales and marketing teams more opportunities to reach important prospects with content that will resonate with them.