Eliminate delays caused by manually finding customer opportunities; reduce decision-making time by matching customers to new products automatically; reduce the time needed to vet multiple product offers.
Streamline access to customer data to seamlessly find, analyze and act upon insights in real-time, freeing up your sales team to manage customer relationships.
Power your AI assistant with skills by leveraging existing automation or building new automations to delegate manual tasks and reduce errors.
Move your sales team away from repetitive tasks and disconnected customer data and systems, and streamline the sales process with watsonx Orchestrate. Powered by LLMs, generative AI and automation, Orchestrate is here to help sales professionals across each stage of the sales process, from engagement to proposal and closure.
Orchestrate helps sales professionals in better understanding product options, quickly finding the right product offer that fits client needs, accelerating RFP completion, easily finding information on pricing, submitting deal support requests and more.
Orchestrate helps drive intelligent interactions for customers through conversational AI experiences and contributes to creating outstanding customer support by providing immediate assistance and response to customers.
Orchestrate interacts with customers in natural language, helping them navigate your brand's products and services and enhancing the quality and speed of their interactions. Orchestrate is personalized with skills and a 360-degree view into client data and insights to support building strong client relationships and maximize the insights gathered from each client interaction.
What if you could streamline the management of your critical sales processes? IBM watsonx Orchestrate helps assist your sales team in recognizing new opportunities, eliminating delays and enhancing the quality and speed of sellers interactions with customers. Through a natural, conversational experience, Orchestrate is able to invoke advanced skills that leverage generative AI and automation to help your sales team identify, progress and close opportunities more quickly and easily.
The client observed meaningful improvements resulting from their implementation of watsonx Orchestrate. Not only have they reduced the number of errors that occur in their project management processes by 10%, but they have also reduced the time it takes to onboard new customers by 25%.