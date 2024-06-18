Home

Episode 4

 CIO + CTO, a match made in nerd heaven
Episode 3: A CTO's wish list for 2025

CIO & CTO: A match made in nerd heaven. When CIOs and CTOs join forces, it's mostly for good. But how do these roles change when working with a startup instead of a large enterprise? And what does the evolution of AI mean for the next generation of technology?

The opinions that are expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM® or any other organization or entity.
