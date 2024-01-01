For businesses, especially those in regulated industries managing multiple quality assurance (QA) processes and compliance requirements, scaling artificial intelligence (AI) is both a challenge and an opportunity.
You can unlock your AI’s full potential with AI governance, which is about more than mitigating risk and bias or detecting drift and optimizing for accuracy. Good governance is an enabler to scaling AI, and for leading businesses, it is crucial to survive.
See how AI governance can help increase your employees’ confidence in AI, accelerate adoption and innovation, and improve customer trust.
See how the IBM Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology helps to simplify and automate global privacy and AI compliance tasks for machine learning (ML) models managed by IBM.
Integrate governance into your existing solutions to accelerate responsible and explainable AI workflows for generative AI (gen AI).
Build a holistic enterprise approach that encompasses your people, processes and technology to trust your AI.
Reap long-term value from AI with guidance driven by our experience in creating an AI Ethics Board, Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology and the AI Alliance.
AI governance refers to the guardrails that help ensure AI tools and systems are and remain safe and ethical. It establishes the frameworks, rules and standards that direct AI research, development and application to help ensure safety, fairness and respect for human rights.
Ethics is a set of moral principles that help us discern between right and wrong. AI ethics is a multidisciplinary field that studies how to optimize AI's beneficial impact while reducing risks and adverse outcomes.
Hear from Christina Montgomery on how you can use responsible AI governance and privacy practices to better prepare your organization for new AI regulations while staying competitive in the market.