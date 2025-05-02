What is training data?

All of machine learning starts with a data set, or a collection of data. A dataset could be made up of spreadsheets, video footage, web pages, PDFs, or any other type of data. Generally speaking, the more training data that is fed into a model, the better the model’s performance. But it’s not just the quantity of data—the quality of the data is also highly important.

AI training data consists of features, also called attributes, which describe data. For example, a data set about a piece of factory equipment might include temperature, oscillation speed and time of last repair. This data is “fed” to a machine learning algorithm, a set of instructions expressed through a piece of code that processes an input of data in order to create an output. Feeding data to the algorithm means providing it with input data, which is then processed and analyzed to generate the output. A trained mathematical model is the result of this process. These models are the basis for nearly all recent innovation in artificial intelligence.

Some models are used for natural language processing (NLP), which can be used to teach machines to read and speak in human language. Computer vision enables them interpret visual information. But it all starts with training data.