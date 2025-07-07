State space models have their origins in control systems engineering, where they played a pivotal role in navigational calculations for the Apollo program in the 1960s.1 SSMs are also used prominently in electrical engineering, where they’re fundamental to signal processing, control theory and robotics. But perhaps the most important quality of SSMs is their versatility, especially for multiple-input, multiple-output systems.

Underpinning SSMs are two simple equations: one describes the internal dynamics of a system that aren’t directly observable, and the other describes how those internal dynamics relate to observable results. That simple, flexible formulation is extremely adaptable for a wide variety of multivariate time series data.

In economics, SSMs can model how trends and seasonality affect stock prices. In neuroscience, they can map relationships between measurable brain signals (like fMRIs) and underlying neural activity. In ecology, SSMs can help model population dynamics, animal movement and capture-recapture data.2 SSMs are likewise leveraged in weather forecasting and other types of time series analysis.

In recent years, research on state space models has focused on their uses in deep learning, integrating neural networks as the parameters of SSM equations. Most recently and notably, this has yielded the Mamba model architecture for large language models (LLMs), which has been proven to match the performance capacity of transformer-based models while offering superior speed and efficiency.