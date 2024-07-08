What is meta learning?

Optimization-based meta learning

Deep learning typically requires multiple iterative updates of model parameters through backpropagation and the gradient descent optimization algorithm. In optimization-based meta learning, sometimes called gradient-based meta learning, the algorithm learns which initial model parameters or hyperparameters of deep neural networks can be efficiently fine-tuned for relevant tasks. This usually means meta-optimization—that is, optimizing the optimization algorithm itself.

LSTM meta-learner

This optimization-based meta learning method uses a popular recurrent neural network architecture called long-short term memory (LSTM) networks to train a meta-learner to acquire both long-term knowledge shared among tasks and short-term knowledge from each task. The meta-learner then optimizes another learner neural network classifier. It learns an initialization of the learner’s parameters for fast training convergence and how to update those parameters efficiently given a small training set, helping the learner adapt to new tasks quickly.7

Model-agnostic meta learning (MAML)

As its name implies, this optimization-based meta learning algorithm is model-agnostic. This makes it compatible with any model trained using gradient descent and suitable for solving various learning problems, such as classification, regression and reinforcement learning.8

The core idea behind MAML is to train the model’s initial parameters in a way that a few gradient updates will result in rapid learning on a new task. The goal is to determine model parameters that are sensitive to changes in a task such that minor changes to those parameters lead to major improvements in the task’s loss function. Meta-optimization across tasks is done using stochastic gradient descent (SGD).8

Unlike gradient descent, which computes derivatives to optimize a model’s parameters for a certain task, MAML computes second derivatives to optimize a model’s initial parameters for task-specific optimization. A modified version of model-agnostic meta learning, known as first-order MAML or FOMAML, omits second derivatives for a less computationally expensive process.8

Reptile

Reptile is a first-order gradient-based meta learning algorithm similar to FOMAML. It repeatedly samples a task, trains on that task through many gradient descent steps and moves the model weight toward the new parameters.9