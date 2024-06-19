What is a recommendation engine?

A collaborative filtering system filters suggestions based on a particular user’s likeness to others. Collaborative recommender systems rely on explicit and implicit data and assume that users with comparable preferences will likely be interested in the same items and potentially interact with them in similar ways in the future.

Amazon (link resides outside ibm.com), for instance, uses collaborative filtering for its product recommendations, just like Spotify (link resides outside ibm.com) does for its audio content.



Collaborative filtering recommenders can offer effective suggestions and won’t usually need detailed item descriptions. However, collaborative filtering is also prone to the cold start problem, which happens when the system has limited historical data to draw from, especially for new users.

There are 2 main kinds of collaborative filtering systems: memory-based and model-based.

Memory-based

Memory-based systems represent users and items as a matrix. They are an extension of the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm because they aim to find their “nearest neighbors,” which can be similar users or similar items. Memory-based systems are further subdivided into 2 types:

User-based filtering computes similarities between a particular user and all other users in the matrix. User-based similarity functions are calculated between rows in the user-item matrix.

Item-based filtering computes item similarity through user behavior (how users interact with items and not item features). Item-based similarity functions are calculated between columns in the user-item matrix.

Model-based

Alternatively, model-based systems create a predictive machine learning model of the data. The user-item matrix serves as the training data set for the model, which then yields predictions for missing values, that is, items that a user has not yet found and will therefore be recommended.

One of the most commonly used model-based collaborative filtering algorithms is matrix factorization. This dimensionality reduction method decomposes the often large user-item matrix into two smaller matrices—one for users and another for items—having a select few dimensions. The 2 matrices are then multiplied together to predict the missing values (or the recommendations) in the larger matrix.

A more advanced implementation of matrix factorization harnesses deep learning neural networks. Other model-based systems employ machine learning algorithms such as Bayes classifiers, clustering and decision trees.