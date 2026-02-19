What is singular value decomposition (SVD)?

Nearly all forms of information—whether numerical tables, images or text embeddings—can be expressed as a matrix. In machine learning and data science, models are built by using data transformed from various structured and unstructured inputs. For example, a grayscale image becomes a grid of pixel intensities; a text corpus becomes a term-document matrix. Even the massive weight tensors that drive today’s large language models (LLMs) are matrices performing linear transformations in high-dimensional spaces.

In the field of artificial intelligence (AI), matrices are the building blocks and language of structure. Each number in a matrix captures how one variable influences another, and matrix multiplication describes how entire systems interact. This ability to represent, manipulate and transform relationships algebraically makes matrices the backbone of linear algebra.

In practice, building an AI application by using raw data can be extremely complicated. Singular value decomposition (SVD) is a general-purpose matrix factorization technique that simplifies these large matrices into smaller, more structured components. By doing so, it improves storage efficiency, accelerates model training and enhances interpretability—making SVD one of the most powerful tools for managing complexity in modern AI systems.

Because data is represented in matrix format, we can manipulate the matrix to train high-performing models. Conceptually, a matrix acts like a machine that transforms, rotates, scales, reflects or projects data in geometric spaces.

For example, when a vector is multiplied by a matrix, the vector gets transformed into a new coordinate system. These transformations allow algorithms to find patterns, correlations and symmetries that aren’t immediately visible in raw data. The transformation of the matrix helps identify patterns that exist in a massive dataset.

The algebraic and geometric nature explains why matrices are so powerful: they bridge data representation and transformation. In a deep neural network, for example, every layer is a series of matrix multiplications that learn how to map inputs to outputs through successive calculation of linear combinations of features.