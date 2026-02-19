What is singular value decomposition (SVD)?

When a matrix transforms data, it rarely acts in a simple way. Most of the time, it rotates points, stretches them in some directions, compresses them in others and mixes features together all at once. In this tangled coordinate system, it is hard to see what the matrix is really doing.
However, hidden inside every transformation are special directions where the behavior becomes clean and predictable. These directions are called eigenvectors. When the matrix acts on an eigenvector, it does not twist or redirect it. The vector keeps pointing in the same direction—it only changes in length. The amount of stretching or shrinking along that direction is described by the eigenvalue.
Large eigenvalues correspond to directions where the matrix strongly amplifies data, while small or near-zero eigenvalues correspond to directions that are barely affected or flattened entirely.
This idea is powerful because it turns a complicated transformation into something far simpler: independent stretching along a few meaningful axes. Instead of thinking about a matrix as a messy mix of rotations and distortions, eigenvectors reveal its natural directions of action, and eigenvalues measure how important each of those directions is.
SVD is built directly on this same intuition. Rather than letting the matrix operate in its original coordinate system, SVD rotates the data into special directions where the transformation becomes simple and separable.
The matrix V contains the key input directions—the fundamental patterns in the original feature space. The matrix U contains the corresponding output directions—how those patterns appear after the transformation. The diagonal matrix Σ tells us how strongly the matrix acts along each of these directions. In this sense, the singular values in Σ play the same conceptual role as eigenvalues: they quantify the importance of each pattern.
Large singular values indicate directions where the data carries significant structure and variation. Small singular values indicate directions dominated by noise or redundancy. By keeping only the strongest directions and discarding the rest, SVD isolates the essential geometry of the data.
In essence, eigenvectors introduced the idea that complex linear transformations can be understood as simple stretching along special directions. SVD generalizes this idea to any matrix, making it possible to uncover the dominant patterns in real-world datasets, compress information, remove noise and reduce dimensionality. All by focusing on the directions where the matrix truly does meaningful work.