What is supervised learning?

Unsupervised machine learning and supervised machine learning are frequently discussed together. Unlike supervised learning, unsupervised learning uses unlabeled data. From that data, it discovers patterns that help solve for clustering or association problems. This is particularly useful when subject matter experts are unsure of common properties within a data set. Common clustering algorithms are hierarchical, k-means, and Gaussian mixture models.

Semi-supervised learning occurs when only part of the given input data has been labeled. Unsupervised and semi-supervised learning can be more appealing alternatives as it can be time-consuming and costly to rely on domain expertise to label data appropriately for supervised learning.

