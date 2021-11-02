What is a decision tree?

This type of flowchart structure also creates an easy to digest representation of decision-making, allowing different groups across an organization to better understand why a decision was made.



Decision tree learning employs a divide and conquer strategy by conducting a greedy search to identify the optimal split points within a tree. This process of splitting is then repeated in a top-down, recursive manner until all, or the majority of records have been classified under specific class labels. Whether or not all data points are classified as homogenous sets is largely dependent on the complexity of the decision tree. Smaller trees are more easily able to attain pure leaf nodes—i.e. data points in a single class. However, as a tree grows in size, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain this purity, and it usually results in too little data falling within a given subtree. When this occurs, it is known as data fragmentation, and it can often lead to overfitting. As a result, decision trees have preference for small trees, which is consistent with the principle of parsimony in Occam’s Razor; that is, “entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity.” Said differently, decision trees should add complexity only if necessary, as the simplest explanation is often the best. To reduce complexity and prevent overfitting, pruning is usually employed; this is a process, which removes branches that split on features with low importance. The model’s fit can then be evaluated through the process of cross-validation. Another way that decision trees can maintain their accuracy is by forming an ensemble via a random forest algorithm; this classifier predicts more accurate results, particularly when the individual trees are uncorrelated with each other.