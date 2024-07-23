What is hyperparameter tuning?

The goal of hyperparameter tuning is to balance the bias-variance tradeoff. Bias is the divergence between a model’s predictions and reality. Models that are undertuned, or underfitted, fail to discern key relationships between datapoints and are unable to draw the required conclusions needed for accurate performance.

Variance is the sensitivity of a model to new data. A reliable model should deliver consistent results when migrating from its training data to other datasets. However, models with high levels of variance are too complex—they are overfitted to their original training datasets and struggle to accommodate new data.

Models with low bias are accurate, while models with low variance are consistent. Good hyperparameter tuning optimizes for both to create the best model for the job while also maximizing computational resource efficiency during training.