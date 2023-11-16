What is regularization?

Linear regression and logistic regression are both predictive models underpinning machine learning. Linear regression (or ordinary least squares) aims to measure and predict the impact of one or more predictors on a given output by finding the best fitting line through provided data points (i.e. training data). Logistic regression aims to determine the class probabilities of by way of a binary output given a range of predictors. In other words, linear regression makes continuous quantitative predictions while logistic regression produces discrete categorical predictions.5

Of course, as the number of predictors increase in either regression model, the input-output relationship is not always straightforward and requires manipulation of the regression formula. Enter regularization. There are three main forms of regularization for regression models. Note that this list is only a brief survey. Application of these regularization techniques in either linear or logistic regression varies minutely.

- Lasso regression (or L1 regularization) is a regularization technique that penalizes high-value, correlated coefficients. It introduces a regularization term (also called, penalty term) into the model’s sum of squared errors (SSE) loss function. This penalty term is the absolute value of the sum of coefficients. Controlled in turn by the hyperparameter lambda (λ), it reduces select feature weights to zero. Lasso regression thereby removes multicollinear features from the model altogether.

- Ridge regression (or L2 regularization) is regularization technique that similarly penalizes high-value coefficients by introducing a penalty term in the SSE loss function. It differs from lasso regression however. First, the penalty term in ridge regression is the squared sum of coefficients rather than the absolute value of coefficients. Second, ridge regression does not enact feature selection. While lasso regression’s penalty term can remove features from the model by shrinking coefficient values to zero, ridge regression only shrinks feature weights towards zero but never to zero.

- Elastic net regularization essentially combines both ridge and lasso regression but inserting both the L1 and L2 penalty terms into the SSE loss function. L2 and L1 derive their penalty term value, respectively, by squaring or taking the absolute value of the sum of the feature weights. Elastic net inserts both of these penalty values into the cost function (SSE) equation. In this way, elastic net addresses multicollinearity while also enabling feature selection.6

In statistics, these methods are also dubbed “coefficient shrinkage,” as they shrink predictor coefficient values in the predictive model. In all three techniques, the strength of the penalty term is controlled by lambda, which can be calculated using various cross-validation techniques.