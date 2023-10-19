What are large language model operations (LLMOps)?

LLMOps platforms can deliver more efficient library management, lowering operational costs and enabling less technical personnel to complete tasks. These operations include data preprocessing, language model training, monitoring, fine-tuning and deployment. As with Machine Learning Ops (MLOps), LLMOps is built on a collaboration of data scientists, DevOps engineers and IT professionals.

LLMs such as OpenAI's ChatGPT using GPT-4 and Google's BERT represent a new and more advanced class of natural language processing (NLP) models that can quickly answer natural-language questions, provide summarization and follow complex instructions.

An LLMOps platform brings data science and software engineering into a collaborative environment for data exploration, real-time experiment tracking, prompt engineering, plus model and pipeline management. LLMOps automates the operational and monitoring tasks in the machine learning lifecycle.