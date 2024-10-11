What are foundation models?

Their flexibility and massive size set them apart from traditional machine learning models, which are trained on smaller datasets to accomplish specific tasks, such as object detection or trend forecasting. Foundation models, meanwhile, employ transfer learning to apply the knowledge learned from one task to another. This makes them fit for more expansive domains, including computer vision, natural language processing (NLP) and speech recognition.

Researchers at Stanford University’s Center for Research on Foundation Models and Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence coined the term “foundation models” in a 2021 paper. They characterize these models as a “paradigm shift” and describe the reasoning behind their naming: “[A] foundation model is itself incomplete but serves as the common basis from which many task-specific models are built via adaptation. We also chose the term ‘foundation’ to connote the significance of architectural stability, safety and security: poorly constructed foundations are a recipe for disaster and well-executed foundations are a reliable bedrock for future applications.”1