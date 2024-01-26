There are three adjacent practices or sub-settings of transfer learning. Their distinction from one another—as well as transfer learning more broadly—largely result from changes in the relationship between the source domain, target domain, and tasks to be completed.8

- Inductive transfer. This is when the source and target tasks are different, regardless of any difference or similitude between the target and source domains (i.e. datasets). This can manifest in computer vision models when architectures pretrained for feature extraction on large datasets are then are adopted for further training on a specific task, such as object detection. Multitask learning, which consists of simultaneously learning two different tasks (such as image classification and object detection) on the same dataset, can be considered a form of inductive transfer.9

- Unsupervised learning. This is similar to inductive transfer, as the target and source tasks are different. But in inductive transfer, source and/or target data is often labeled. Per its name, unsupervised transfer learning is unsupervised, meaning there is no manually labeled data.10 By comparison, inductive transfer can be considered supervised learning. One common application of unsupervised learning is fraud detection. By identify common patterns across an unlabeled dataset of transactions, a model can further learn to identify deviating behaviors as possible fraud.

- Transductive transfer. This occurs when the source and target tasks are the same, but the datasets (or domains) are different. More specifically, the source data is typically labelled while the target data is unlabeled. Domain adaptation is a form of transductive learning, as it applies knowledge gained from performing a task on one data distribution towards the same task on another data distribution.11 An example of transductive transfer learning is the application of a text classification model trained and tested on restaurant reviews to classify movie reviews.