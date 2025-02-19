Graph neural networks (GNNs) are a deep neural network architecture that is popular both in practical applications and cutting-edge machine learning research. They use a neural network model to represent data about entities and their relationships. They’re useful for real-world data mining, understanding social networks, knowledge graphs, recommender systems and bioinformatics.

The development of GNNs drew inspiration from deep learning algorithms such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs) but they have several key differences. CNNs are designed for data that has a grid-like structure like the pixels of an image. Any one pixel can be connected to, at most, eight other pixels. Conversely, RNNs are tailored to sequence structures where each element can be connected to two other elements at most, like a string of words in a text. In graph-structured data though, any element can have one or more connections and might have no consistency between the numbers of connections for a specific element.

Graph neural networks are an implementation of geometric deep learning1, which is classified into four fundamental categories:

Graph-based learning, which learns about graph-like data.

Grid-based learning, which learns about data-like images and other data types that can be described by grids.

Group-based learning, which learns about how information relates to a parent group. This is powerful when data is acquired from a group like a sphere, for instance, geological data from different sources across the Earth.

Mesh-based learning, which learns about how information is spread across an irregular mesh, such as analyzing and predicting elements of a 3D model of an object.

GNNs are an area of active artificial intelligence research but are well supported by libraries and toolkits that are built in languages such as Python and frameworks including TensorFlow and PyTorch.