What is a knowledge graph?

Ontologies are also frequently mentioned in the context of knowledge graphs, but again, there is still debate around how they differ from knowledge graphs. Ultimately, ontologies serve to create a formal representation of the entities in the graph. They are usually based on a taxonomy, but since they can contain multiple taxonomies, it maintains its own separate definition. Since knowledge graphs and ontologies are represented in a similar manner—i.e. through nodes and edges—and are based on the Resource Description Framework (RDF) triples, they tend to resemble each other in visualizations.

An example of an ontology might be if we examine a particular venue, like Madison Square Garden. An ontology distinguishes between the events at that location using a variable such as time. A sports team, like the New York Rangers, has a series of games within a season that will be hosted in that arena. They are all hockey games, and they are all located in the same venue. However, each event is distinguished by their date and time.

The Web Ontology Language (OWL) is an example of a widely adopted ontology, that is supported by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), an international community that champions open standards for the longevity of the internet. Ultimately, this organization of knowledge is supported by technological infrastructure such as databases, APIs, and machine learning algorithms, which exist to help people and services to access and process information more efficiently.