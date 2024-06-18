What is AI inference?

AI inference is critical to the advancement of AI technologies and underpins its most exciting applications, such as generative AI, the capability that powers the popular ChatGPT application. AI models rely on AI inference to imitate the way people think, reason and respond to prompts.

AI inference starts by training an AI model on a large data set with decision-making algorithms. AI models consist of decision-making algorithms that are trained on neural networks—large language models (LLMs) that are constructed like a human brain. For example, an AI model that is designed for facial recognition might be trained on millions of images of the human face. Eventually, it learns to accurately identify features like eye color, nose shape and hair color, and it can then use them to recognize an individual in an image.