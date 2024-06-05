What is data sovereignty?

In the coming years, how organizations gather, secure, store and control access to their data—especially if they are looking to tap new, data-rich technologies like AI and ML—will have enormous implications for growth and security. Data sovereignty is at the center of these concerns, so choosing a cloud provider that has a deep understanding of it will help businesses implement a strong sovereign cloud approach and achieve their digital transformation goals. Partners in regions and countries where enterprises seek to establish a cloud environment must have strategies to mitigate common risks like cyberattacks, natural disasters and downtime.

Finally, businesses looking to create a strong approach to data sovereignty and sovereign cloud must ensure their cloud provider has a strong overall cloud strategy that aligns with the laws of the countries or regions they operate in. Here are some of the most important features enterprises should look for when considering CSPs and other potential partners to help build a strong approach to data sovereignty.

Data governance capabilities: A CSP’s approach to data governance shows they have the right policies and procedures in place to successfully handle sensitive data and apply the necessary restrictions around it. They should also provide regular audits, proving the guidelines they’ve put in place are being followed.

Service level agreements (SLAs): When it comes to creating an SLA around data sovereignty in a sovereign cloud environment, the three most important areas the SLA should cover are control (cloud management), availability and performance.

Compliance: CSP’s and other partners helping enterprises comply with data sovereignty requirements should have a high level of expertise in all data laws in the regions where they operate. Ideally, enterprises and their CSPs should share responsibility for staying up to date with new regulations and developing strategies to deal with them.

Data encryption: It’s critical that CSPs in the sovereign cloud space have robust data encryption capabilities like cryptographic keys to ensure they can keep sensitive data safe and accessible. Cryptographic keys alter data into an encryption algorithm that can only be decrypted by someone with the right permissions (key.) This gives enterprises complete technical assurance and control over who can access their data and when.

Resiliency: A strong approach to data sovereignty and sovereign cloud environments should include strong resiliency features. Enterprises should only consider CSPs with proven track records of helping clients with resiliency and recovery efforts in relevant countries or regions. When it comes to a sovereign cloud environment, all cloud deployments should have built-in recovery and fail-over capabilities tailored to each, specific compliance area where data is being stored.