DRaaS solutions replicate and host both physical and virtual servers that provide failover in the event of a disaster—a process where IT operations are switched to a secondary system when a primary one has failed. Effective DRaaS helps limit downtime and shorten recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs) when a disaster strikes.

DR solutions have been gaining popularity in recent years due to a growing awareness in the business community around the importance of data security. Companies that take the DRaaS approach essentially outsource their DR planning to a third party. According to a recent report by Global Market Insights (GMI) ( link resides outside ibm.com), the market size for DRaaS was USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and was poised to grow by 22% this year (link resides outside ibm.com).

What is a disaster recovery plan?

DRaaS solutions rely on disaster recovery plans (DRPs), which are detailed documents outlining how an organization responds to an unplanned incident. Along with business continuity plans (BCPs), DR plans help ensure that businesses are prepared to face many different types of threats, including ransomware and malware attacks, natural disasters and many more.

A strong DRP can help restore connectivity and repair data loss after a disaster. In an unplanned event, a third-party vendor providing DRaaS support is less likely to suffer the same shutdown as its customers, enabling the DRaaS vendor to enact the customer’s DRP more effectively than the customer itself.

What is failover/failback?

Failover and failback are concepts that are central to DRaaS, helping third-party vendors effectively support their customers and implement their DRP regardless of the severity of the incident they are facing. Failover is a process where IT operations are moved to a secondary system when a primary one has failed due to a power outage, cyberattack or other threat.

Failback is the process of switching back to the original system once full functionality has been restored. In a DRaaS service model, a vendor might failover from a customer’s data center onto a secondary site where a redundant system would take effect instantly. If executed properly, failover and failback can create a seamless experience where a user isn’t even aware they are being moved to a secondary system.