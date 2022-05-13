Addressing Regulations and Driving Innovation with Sovereign Cloud

As countries embark on their data sovereignty journeys, IBM Cloud is committed to helping clients prepare while continuing to help them protect their data with high levels of security where their data resides. While Sovereign Cloud is an evolving cloud operating model for the industry, sovereignty encompasses data privacy, data residency and service locality. Locality entails moving all services to where the data is, potentially also running disconnected from cloud, while residency requires moving the data handling services to where the data is, keeping it at the client location or within the target regulatory jurisdiction.

These capabilities are each topics related to sovereignty, and together they build toward the full vision of Sovereign Cloud, helping clients meet the legal and regulatory requirements of a set of selected jurisdictions while running locally. IBM Cloud recommends a strong Sovereign Cloud approach — one that puts data privacy and locality at the very forefront. By helping address the individual issues composing sovereignty, this approach accommodates a variety of scenarios clients may face.

For example, a Sovereign Cloud approach with locality at its center can help governmental entities that are looking for full local operation. They want the benefits of full cloud support, including multitenancy, but with complete local resources and control. In contrast, enterprise organizations may have less stringent internal requirements in some areas, but still face a variable mix of requirements from multiple regions that can make them more complex to serve — in this case, it is key to ensure that data privacy, residency and location are well architected.

As we help clients as they address risk and compliance with the evolving landscape of data regulations, IBM Cloud’s focus is on building solutions that can help clients adhere to global sovereignty requirements, working with them both directly and through our ecosystem of partners around the world.

Regulations will likely continue to change, and IBM remains committed to helping protect data — where it resides — and will continue to work closely with clients as they address their unique country requirements.