What is scikit-learn (sklearn)?

For classification tasks, on metrics include accuracy, precision, recall, F1-score and area under the ROC curve (AUC-ROC).

- Accuracy: Measures the proportion of correct predictions out of total predictions.

- Precision: Focuses on positive predictions, quantifying how many selected items are relevant.

- Recall: Also known as sensitivity, recall evaluates the model's ability to find all the relevant instances.

- F1-score: The harmonic mean of precision and recall, providing a balance between these two metrics.

- AUC-ROC: A metric for assessing the performance of a classification model where the output is a probability. It visually represents the tradeoff between the true positive rate (TPR) and false positive rate (FPR).