What is predictive AI?

Published: 12 August 2024
Contributors: Tim Mucci
Predictive artificial intelligence (AI) involves using statistical analysis and machine learning (ML) to identify patterns, anticipate behaviors and forecast upcoming events. Organizations use predictive AI to predict potential future outcomes, causation, risk exposure and more.
Analysts have long used predictive analytics within organizations to make data-driven decisions. However, predictive AI technology speeds up statistical data analysis and can make it more accurate due to the sheer volume of data that machine learning algorithms have at their disposal. Predictive AI reaches its conclusions by analyzing thousands of factors and potentially many decades of data. These predictions can help organizations prepare for future trends.
Predictive AI is sometimes confused with descriptive or prescriptive analytics; descriptive analytics helps organizations understand why something happened in the past, while predictive analytics helps them anticipate what is likely to occur. Prescriptive analytics recommends actions an organization can take to guarantee those outcomes happen.
Predictive AI is widely used to gain insights into customer behavior and optimize decision-making across industries. It can predict anything from customer churn to supply chain disruptions to mechanical failures, enabling proactive planning by producing reliable, accurate forecasts.
The accuracy and performance of predictive AI models largely depend on the quality and quantity of the training data. Rigorous data governance practices, data cleaning, validation and consistent updates to the data sets, guarantee that the data used is reliable, which in turn enhances the accuracy of the predictive models.
Building a predictive AI application requires a business to gather relevant data from various sources and clean it by defining missing values, outliers or irrelevant variables. The data is then split into training and testing sets, with the training set used to train the model and the testing set used to evaluate its performance. Predictive AI uses big data analytics and deep learning to examine historical data, patterns and trends; the more data provided to the machine learning algorithms, the better the predictions are.
It is also essential that organizations address ethical considerations and mitigate biases in predictive AI models. Biases in data or algorithms can lead to unfair or discriminatory outcomes. Ethical AI practices protect against harmful impacts and build trust with users and stakeholders.
Once the data is ready, data scientists can train the predictive AI model. Various machine learning algorithms, such as linear regression, decision trees and neural networks, can be used. The choice of algorithm depends on the nature of the data and the type of prediction being made.
Predictive AI employs a subset of machine learning and AI algorithms to generate accurate forecasts.
Neural networks are commonly used for various tasks because they can learn complex patterns from large datasets.
Linear regression is a technique primarily used to identify correlations between variables, while logistic regression is practical for classification tasks such as helping to categorize data into distinct groups.
Support vector machines are also used for classification, offering robust performance in scenarios with clear margin separations.
Decision trees estimate outcomes by splitting data into branches based on feature values, improving classification accuracy.
K-means clustering is employed to sort data into groups based on similarity, aiding in the discovery of underlying patterns within the data.
Regardless of the algorithm an organization uses, during training, the model learns relationships and patterns in the data and adjusts its internal parameters. It tries to minimize the difference between its predicted outputs and the actual values in the training set. This process is often iterative, where the model repeatedly adjusts its parameters based on the error it observes until it reaches an optimal state.
Models trained on more diverse and representative data tend to perform better in making predictions. Also, the choice of algorithm and the parameters set during training can impact the model's accuracy. Given enough data, a machine learning model can learn to sort through the information and process data, yielding more accurate outcomes.
Predictive AI can query databases quickly and efficiently by using embeddings. Embeddings are a way to store information that allows the AI to identify similarities and relationships. Created by unsupervised neural network layers, embeddings turn information into vectors and place them within a mathematical space that relates to all other information in the dataset. Embeddings that cluster together are considered relevant to each other, allowing the AI to rapidly "read" all relevant data and make a prediction.
Explainability and transparency in AI models are critical for building trust and protecting regulatory compliance. Explainable AI helps stakeholders understand how predictions are made; providing transparency is crucial for gaining user trust and meeting legal and ethical standards, especially in sensitive areas like finance and healthcare.
Predictive analytics applications involve feeding structured data like sales figures, sensor readings and financial records into machine learning algorithms such as regression or decision trees to provide real-time analysis. The algorithms analyze historical correlations between variables that preceded outcomes. These patterns inform quantitative models to predict events under new conditions. Precision keeps improving as models ingest more relevant, clean data over longer time horizons to refine correlations. Predictions become more trusted as successes pile up.
Because external factors can impact it, predictive AI measures potential outcomes, not certainties. However, heavily relying on forecasts and removing human judgment can open risks of bias. Predicting human behaviors also raises ethical issues and organizations should be wary of overrelying on these predictions.
Both predictive AI and generative AI use machine learning combined with access to big data. Predictive AI uses machine learning to extrapolate the future. Generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT or Llama 3, use large language models (LLMs) to generate new content from natural language prompts. Generative AI models use statistical analysis to create a type of prediction, but its goal is to predict the correct words, code segments or visual artistry to generate.
The use of predictive AI models or gen AI isn't strictly binary. Rather than an either-or choice between the two, many businesses stand to benefit from strategically adopting both generative and predictive AI in tandem. Their specialized skill sets can complement one another if combined thoughtfully.
For predictive AI to deliver maximum value, it must be integrated into existing business processes and workflows. This integration helps to ensure that the insights and predictions generated by AI systems are actionable and can provide value. Organizations should focus on aligning predictive AI with their strategic goals and operational needs to fully benefit from it.
Inventory management
Predictive AI can help identify when consumer demand is highest and a store should have more items in stock. For example, in the case of a natural disaster like a hurricane, a store can make sure they have essentials in stock.
Supply chain management
Predictive AI can determine when road congestion will most likely help trucks meet spikes in user demand for goods.
Personalized user experiences
Predictive AI can help service providers anticipate user requests, enhance customer experiences and predict behavior based on customer data and past activity.
Healthcare
With enough data, predictive AI can help forecast potential health conditions based on a patient's medical history.
Marketing
Predictive AI can help marketing develop content, products and messaging prospective customers may be interested in by anticipating user behavior.
Finance
Predictive AI can predict market movements and analyze transaction data for enhanced fraud detection, such as an unusual device sign-in, a new location or a request that doesn't fit within the usual behavior of a specific user.
Retail and e-commerce
Predictive AI can examine sales data, seasonality and nonfinancial factors to optimize pricing strategies, forecast consumer demand or predict upcoming market trends.
Insurance
Predictive AI can streamline claims management and forecast potential losses.
Predictive maintenance
By monitoring vibration, temperature and other sensor data from machinery, predictive AI pinpoints equipment at risk of failure so it can be proactively serviced and avoid downtime.
Recommendation systems
Streaming platforms apply predictive models to suggest personalized content that matches users' tastes based on their viewing and listening histories.
Freeing time for employees
Automating processes in the workplace with predictive AI can accomplish short-term tasks when analyzing data, further enhancing automation and allowing employees to focus their energy on decision-making and creative choices.
