What is predictive AI?

Analysts have long used predictive analytics within organizations to make data-driven decisions. However, predictive AI technology speeds up statistical data analysis and can make it more accurate due to the sheer volume of data that machine learning algorithms have at their disposal. Predictive AI reaches its conclusions by analyzing thousands of factors and potentially many decades of data. These predictions can help organizations prepare for future trends.

Predictive AI is sometimes confused with descriptive or prescriptive analytics; descriptive analytics helps organizations understand why something happened in the past, while predictive analytics helps them anticipate what is likely to occur. Prescriptive analytics recommends actions an organization can take to guarantee those outcomes happen.

Predictive AI is widely used to gain insights into customer behavior and optimize decision-making across industries. It can predict anything from customer churn to supply chain disruptions to mechanical failures, enabling proactive planning by producing reliable, accurate forecasts.