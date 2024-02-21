What is clustering?

Hierarchical clustering, sometimes called connectivity-based clustering, groups data points together based on the proximity and connectivity of their attributes. This method determines clusters based on how close data points are to one another across all of the dimensions. The idea is that objects that are nearer are more closely related than those that are far from each other. Unlike k-means, there is no need to pre-specify the number of clusters. Instead, the clustering algorithm creates a graph network of the clusters at each hierarchical level. This network is hierarchical, meaning that any given node in it only has one parent node but may have multiple child nodes. Hierarchical clusters can be graphed with a dendrogram to help visually summarize and organize discovered clusters and the hierarchy that they may contain.

There are two approaches to performing hierarchical cluster analysis:

Agglomerative: In agglomerative clustering a bottom-up approach starts with individual data points and successively merges clusters by compute the proximity matrix of all the clusters at the current level of the hierarchy to create a tree-like structure. Once one level of clusters has been created where all the clusters have no or low inter-cluster similarity, the algorithm moves to the set of newly created clusters and repeats the process until there is one root node at the top of the hierarchical graph. There are a variety of choices possible in terms of how these clusters should be merged with one another with tradeoffs in terms of the quality and efficiency of the clustering. In single-linkage clustering, the shortest distance between any pair of data points in two clusters is used as a similarity measure. In all-pairs linkage, the average across all pairs of data points is used, whereas in sampled linkage, a sampling of the data points in the two clusters is used for calculating the average distance. In centroid-linkage, the distance between the centroids is used. One challenge with agglomerative methods is that they can exhibit chaining, where larger clusters are naturally biased toward having closer distances to other points and so continue to get larger and larger and attract more data points into their cluster. Another disadvantage is that agglomerative methods may be much slower than divisive methods of constructing the hierarchy.

Divisive: In divisive hierarchical clustering methods, a top-down approach successively partitions the data points into a tree-like structure. The first step is to split the dataset into clusters using a flat-clustering method like K-Means. The clusters with the largest Sum of Squared Errors (SSE) are then partitioned further using a flat clustering method. The algorithm stops either when it reaches individual nodes or some minimum SSE. Divisive partitioning allows greater flexibility in terms of both the hierarchical structure of the tree and the level of balance in the different clusters. It is not necessary to have a perfectly balanced tree in terms of the depths of the different nodes or a tree in which the degree of every branch is exactly two. This allows the construction of a tree structure which allows different tradeoffs in the balancing of the node depths and node weights (number of data points in the node). Divisive hierarchical clustering can be faster than agglomerative hierarchical clustering, especially when the data doesn’t require constructing the tree all the way down to individual data points.