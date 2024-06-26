What is k-means clustering?

It is one of the most popular clustering methods used in machine learning. Unlike supervised learning, the training data that this algorithm uses is unlabeled, meaning that data points do not have a defined classification structure.

While various types of clustering algorithms exist, including exclusive, overlapping, hierarchical and probabilistic, the k-means clustering algorithm is an example of an exclusive or “hard” clustering method. This form of grouping stipulates that a data point can exist in just one cluster. This type of cluster analysis is commonly used in data science for market segmentation, document clustering, image segmentation and image compression. The k-means algorithm is a widely used method in cluster analysis because it is efficient, effective and simple.

K-means is an iterative, centroid-based clustering algorithm that partitions a dataset into similar groups based on the distance between their centroids. The centroid, or cluster center, is either the mean or median of all the points within the cluster depending on the characteristics of the data.