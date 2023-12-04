Karl Pearson is credited with the development of PCA in 1901, but it gained popularity with the increased availability of computers, which allowed for multivariate statistical computations1 at scale. PCA is very effective for visualizing and exploring high-dimensional datasets, or data with many features, as it can easily identify trends, patterns, or outliers.



PCA is commonly used for data preprocessing for use with machine learning algorithms. It can extract the most informative features from large datasets while preserving the most relevant information from the initial dataset. This reduces model complexity as the addition of each new feature negatively impacts model performance, which is also commonly referred to as the “curse of dimensionality.” By projecting a high-dimensional dataset into a smaller feature space, PCA also minimizes, or altogether eliminates, common issues such as multicollinearity and overfitting. Multicollinearity occurs when two or more independent variables are highly correlated with one another, which can be problematic for causal modeling. Overfit models will generalize poorly to new data, diminishing their value altogether. PCA is a commonly used approach within regression analysis but it is also leveraged for a variety of use cases, such as pattern recognition, signal processing, image processing, and more.

While there are other variations of PCA, such as principal component regression and kernel PCA, the scope of this article will focus on the primary method within current literature.