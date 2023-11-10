Linear discriminant analysis, also known as normal discriminant analysis (NDA) or discriminant function analysis (DFA), follows a generative model framework. This means LDA algorithms model the data distribution for each class and use Bayes' theorem1 (link resides outside ibm.com) to classify new data points. Bayes calculates conditional probabilities—the probability of an event given some other event has occurred. LDA algorithms make predictions by using Bayes to calculate the probability of whether an input data set will belong to a particular output. For a review of Bayesian statistics and how it impacts supervised learning algorithms, see Naïve Bayes classifiers.

LDA works by identifying a linear combination of features that separates or characterizes two or more classes of objects or events. LDA does this by projecting data with two or more dimensions into one dimension so that it can be more easily classified. The technique is, therefore, sometimes referred to as dimensionality reduction. This versatility ensures that LDA can be used for multi-class data classification problems, unlike logistic regression, which is limited to binary classification. LDA is thus often applied to enhance the operation of other learning classification algorithms such as decision tree, random forest, or support vector machines (SVM).