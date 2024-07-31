What are classification models?

Classification models are a type of machine learning model that divides data points into predefined groups called classes. Classifiers are a type of predictive modeling that learns class characteristics from input data and learns to assign possible classes to new data according to those learned characteristics.1 Classification algorithms are widely used in data science for forecasting patterns and predicting outcomes. Indeed, they have an array of real-world use cases, such as patient classification per potential health risks and spam email filtering.

Classification tasks can be binary or multiclass. In binary classification problems, a model predicts between two classes. For example, a spam filter classifies emails as spam or not spam. Multiclass classification problems classify data among more than two class labels. For instance, an image classifier might classify images of pets by using a myriad of class labels, such as dog, cat, llama, platypus and more.

Some sources, especially online, refer to classification as a form of supervised machine learning. But classifiers do not fall exclusively within the domain of supervised learning. Unsupervised learning approaches to classification problems have been a key focus of recent research.