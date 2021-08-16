What is logistic regression?

Both linear and logistic regression are among the most popular models within data science, and open-source tools, like Python and R, make the computation for them quick and easy.

Linear regression models are used to identify the relationship between a continuous dependent variable and one or more independent variables. When there is only one independent variable and one dependent variable, it is known as simple linear regression, but as the number of independent variables increases, it is referred to as multiple linear regression. For each type of linear regression, it seeks to plot a line of best fit through a set of data points, which is typically calculated using the least squares method.

Similar to linear regression, logistic regression is also used to estimate the relationship between a dependent variable and one or more independent variables, but it is used to make a prediction about a categorical variable versus a continuous one. A categorical variable can be true or false, yes or no, 1 or 0, et cetera. The unit of measure also differs from linear regression as it produces a probability, but the logit function transforms the S-curve into straight line.

While both models are used in regression analysis to make predictions about future outcomes, linear regression is typically easier to understand. Linear regression also does not require as large of a sample size as logistic regression needs an adequate sample to represent values across all the response categories. Without a larger, representative sample, the model may not have sufficient statistical power to detect a significant effect.