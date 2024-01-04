A confusion matrix (or, error matrix) is a visualization method for classifier algorithm results. More specifically, it is a table that breaks down the number of ground truth instances of a specific class against the number of predicted class instances. Confusion matrices are one of several evaluation metrics measuring the performance of a classification model. They can be used to calculate a number of other model performance metrics, such as precision and recall, among others.

Confusion matrices can be used with any classifier algorithm, such as Naïve Bayes, logistic regression models, decision trees, and so forth. Because of their wide applicability in data science and machine learning models, many packages and libraries come preloaded with functions for creating confusion matrices, such scikit-learn’s sklearn.metrics module for Python.