What is AutoGPT?

AI agents are a type of autonomous AI technology that can run self-determined tasks without human intervention to achieve a predetermined goal. After a user sets a prompt, the AI agent decides on the optimal sequence of steps to fulfill its assigned task. Agents use the results of each step to inform the next stage of the process and shape the overall task workflow.

AutoGPT is an example of a multiagent framework: an AI platform that creates and coordinates a diverse team of autonomous AI agents that collaborate to achieve a specified objective. Other leading multiagent platforms include crewAI , LangGraph and AutoGen.