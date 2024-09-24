What is GPT-4o?

The “o” in GPT-4o stands for omni and highlights that GPT-4o is a multimodal AI model with sound and vision capabilities. This means it can accept prompt datasets as a mixture of text, audio, image and video input. GPT-4o is also capable of image generation. GPT-4o brings multimedia input and output capabilities to the same transformer-powered GPT-4 intelligence fueling the other models in its line.

Revealed in May 2024 as part of OpenAI’s Spring Updates, ChatGPT’s new model appeared to translate spoken language in real time, adapt audio responses to include emotional content and engage in lifelike conversations.

Both GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini support fine-tuning, enabling developers to apply these models toward specific use cases.