What is self-service analytics?

Leaders and frontline business users can use key internal data sources in real time to make more accurate predictions, gain actionable insights, streamline workflows and provide better customer service.

Self-service BI tools are a key aspect of an effective data strategy. With reliable data, decision-makers can improve forecasting , set accurate key performance indicators (KPIs) and make critical data-driven decisions . Efficient self-service analytics platforms empower organizations to increase efficiency and enhance data literacy across all levels.