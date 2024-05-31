What is data engineering?

The systems that data engineers create often begin and end with data storage solutions: harvesting data from one location, processing it and then depositing it elsewhere at the end of the pipeline.

Cloud computing services

Proficiency with cloud computing platforms is essential for a successful career in data engineering. Microsoft Azure Data Lake Storage, Amazon S3 and other AWS solutions, Google Cloud and IBM Cloud® are all popular platforms.

Relational databases

A relational database organizes data according to a system of predefined relationships. The data is arranged into rows and columns that form a table conveying the relationships between the data points. This structure allows even complex queries to be performed efficiently.

Analysts and engineers maintain these databases with relational database management systems (RDBMS). Most RDBMS solutions use SQL for handling queries, with MySQL and PostgreSQL as two of the leading open source RDBMS options.

NoSQL databases

SQL isn’t the only option for database management. NoSQL databases enable data engineers to build data storage solutions without relying on traditional models. Since NoSQL databases don’t store data in predefined tables, they allow users to work more intuitively without as much advance planning. NoSQL offers more flexibility along with easier horizontal scalability when compared to SQL-based relational databases.

Data warehouses

Data warehouses collect and standardize data from across an enterprise to establish a single source of truth. Most data warehouses consist of a three-tiered structure: a bottom tier storing the data, a middle tier enabling fast queries and a user-facing top tier. While traditional data warehousing models only support structured data, modern solutions can store unstructured data.

By aggregating data and powering fast queries in real-time, data warehouses enhance data quality, provide quicker business insights and enable strategic data-driven decisions. Data analysts can access all the data they need from a single interface and benefit from real-time data modeling and visualization.

Data lakes

While a data warehouse emphasizes structure, a data lake is more of a freeform data management solution that stores large quantities of both structured and unstructured data. Lakes are more flexible in use and more affordable to build than data warehouses as they lack the requirement for predefined schema.

Data lakes house new, raw data, especially the unstructured big data ideal for training machine learning systems. But without sufficient management, data lakes can easily become data swamps: messy hoards of data too convoluted to navigate.

Many data lakes are built on the Hadoop product ecosystem, including real-time data processing solutions such as Apache Spark and Kafka.

Data lakehouses

Data lakehouses are the next stage in data management. They mitigate the weaknesses of both the warehouse and lake models. Lakehouses blend the cost optimization of lakes with the structure and superior management of the warehouse to meet the demands of machine learning, data science and BI applications.